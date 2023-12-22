Suspended sentence for Derry man who admitted supplying cannabis
James Porter (43) of Bloomfield Park in Derry admitted unlawfully supplying cannabis on dates between March 15 and March 18, 2021, and two charges of offering to supply cannabis on April 30 and May 4, 2021.
The court heard that police attended an address after electronic data suggested that the defendant was involved in drugs supply. A search uncovered 160 grammes of cannabis, deal bags and scales.
Porter's phone was seized and it revealed he had been involved in the sale and supply of cannabis.
Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there had been a delay in bringing the case to court.
She said her client had indicated a guilty plea from early on, and that Porter was aware that these were serious offences.
Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that these were 'serious matters' and imposed a sentence of 4 months suspended for 3 years.