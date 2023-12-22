A man has been given a suspended sentence at Derry Magistrate's Court for being involved in the supply of cannabis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

James Porter (43) of Bloomfield Park in Derry admitted unlawfully supplying cannabis on dates between March 15 and March 18, 2021, and two charges of offering to supply cannabis on April 30 and May 4, 2021.

The court heard that police attended an address after electronic data suggested that the defendant was involved in drugs supply. A search uncovered 160 grammes of cannabis, deal bags and scales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Porter's phone was seized and it revealed he had been involved in the sale and supply of cannabis.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said there had been a delay in bringing the case to court.

She said her client had indicated a guilty plea from early on, and that Porter was aware that these were serious offences.