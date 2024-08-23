Suspicious object which sparked security alert in Derry declared an elaborate hoax

By Brendan McDaid
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 07:22 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 07:22 BST
The security alert at the Skeoge Link Road in Derry on Thursday has been declared an elaborate hoax.

Cordons were erected on Thursday afternoon as traffic on the busy route was diverted in an operation lasting several hours.

In an update after the cordons were lifted on Thursday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm, it was reported that a suspicious object had been found near a roundabout on the Skeoge link Road.

"Officers attended and a number of roads were closed as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax."

PSNI

Police said that the object has been taken away for further forensic examination and all roads have re-opened.

"An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 658 22/08/24.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

“Or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

