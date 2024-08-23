Suspicious object which sparked security alert in Derry declared an elaborate hoax
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cordons were erected on Thursday afternoon as traffic on the busy route was diverted in an operation lasting several hours.
In an update after the cordons were lifted on Thursday evening, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly before 1pm, it was reported that a suspicious object had been found near a roundabout on the Skeoge link Road.
"Officers attended and a number of roads were closed as examinations were carried out on the object, which has now been declared an elaborate hoax."
Police said that the object has been taken away for further forensic examination and all roads have re-opened.
"An investigation is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 658 22/08/24.
"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”