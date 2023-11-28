News you can trust since 1772

Take a walk through Derry city centre with us to have a look at the Christmas lights

Come on a wintery walk through Derry city centre to see the magical Christmas lights on a crisp November evening.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 28th Nov 2023, 11:19 GMT
The Christmas lights were switched on on Friday, November 24 with a magical procession through the city centre, featuring some Christmassy characters, Santa and Mayor Patricia Logue.

The lights are switched on every day at the same time as the streetlights, with some others illuminating at 5pm. The Christmas tree in the Guildhall Square is said to be the tallest in Ireland, standing at 60 foot tall.

For more information, visit derrystrabane.com/christmas

