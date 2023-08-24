Tanya's head shave to show sisterly support and raise awareness of Cancer Care West Centre Donegal

Tanya Burnett’s sister Lisa Gallagher, who lives in Letterkenny, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March this year.

Lisa is currently undergoing chemotherapy, which she was told would lead to the loss of her hair.

Tanya told the Journal how Lisa decided that she ‘wasn’t going to let anything else take control and that she was going to control this herself,’ so, before she began chemotherapy, she had her hair shaved off at ‘Hair Craft’ hairdressers in Letterkenny.

While doing so, Lisa, a former contestant on Ireland’s Fittest Family, also decided to raise money for the Cancer Care West Centre in Letterkenny and has so far raised an amazing 4,600.

Inspired by her incredible sister, Tanya decided she would also shave her hair to raise funds for the centre.

“I had said to Lisa when she wad diagnosed that, if she needed chemotherapy and would lose her hair, I would shave mine off too – for a bit of moral support, I suppose. When Lisa raised the money, I thought I’d do the same. We never knew about the centre before Lisa was diagnosed and we’ve found out how brilliant it is. Lisa has received so much support and it’s a completely free facility to use. They offer so much, including holistic therapies, arranging accommodation, play therapy for children, a physio-oncology service and so much more. You can drop in for a cup of tea and a chat and they have an oncology nurse there.

"The headshave isn’t just to raise money, but also to raise awareness of the centre.”

Tanya will shave her hair on September 13, also in Hair Craft in Letterkenny and you can donate at https://www.facebook.com/donate/780689457165932/10159381079262023/

More information on the Cancer Care West Centre in Letterkenny can be found at https://www.facebook.com/CancerCareWestSupportCentreDonegal

All services are free and confidential.

The centre is open five days a week and you can drop in without an appointment.