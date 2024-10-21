Techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick returns to Derry to headline Project X event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry event organiser, Project X, brings back techno DJ Alan Fitzpatrick to headline their third event on December 7.

The techno DJ will be performing in Storas Burnfoot, on December 7, an 800 capacity warehouse, where Project X held its first event.

Supporting Fitzpatrick are Project X members, Subtrax, Cian McFeely and Glasgow DJ, DOCO.

Fitzpatrick is returning to Derry after headlining the We Are Together Festival in Ebrington square, back in 2019.

Event organiser Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax, from Project X said: “We wanted to go bigger and better from the last event.”

He said bringing a producer and DJ of the quality of Fitzpatrick to Derry was the next step up

"It's a milestone for me and for Project X,” he said.

Hyping up the night, Conor said: “Alan Fitzpatrick is a hard hitting DJ and always has been. Techno has always been a massive part of Derry’s music culture.”

Conor describes him as someone who produces hard techno, with hard hitting drums, catchy riffs and versatile vocals.

"This sort of Berlin industrial techno has always been around and will always be around. It was a pioneer sub genre of dance music, coming from European countries and it will always be part of Derry’s culture,” said Conor.

Expressing his gratitude, Conor said: “I'm just happy to be putting on an event and to be playing at it myself. Alan has been a big inspiration of mine for years, I saw him at the We Are Together Festival. It's really an honour to play in the same line up as him and to be able to bring him to my own event.”

Pre-sale tickets for Project X’s event are available on Wednesday, October 23, 9am.

General ticket sales are available on Friday, October 25, 9am.

You can sign up to Project X here: projectxraves.co.uk