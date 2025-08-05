Ten thousand Apprentice Boys and many more supporters will take part in the ‘Derry Day’ celebrations this weekend, the largest stand alone loyalist parade in the world.

The annual Apprentice Boys of Derry Relief of Derry parade happens on Saturday, August 9.

It memorialises the raising of the Siege of Derry on August 1, 1689 (Julian Calendar).

This was a major event in Irish and European history celebrated on August 11-12 since the adoption of the Gregorian calendar in 1752.

Apprentice Boys participating in a previous Relief of Derry parade in the city.

This years marks 336 years since the Mountjoy, under the command of Michael Browning, sailed up the Foyle and rammed through a boom placed across the river by Jacobite forces camped where ‘Boom’ Hall stands today.

The festivities officially get underway at midnight on Saturday with the symbolic firing of a cannon on the Derry Walls.

Dozens of feeder parades will be held across the North and in Britain on Friday and Saturday prior to the main event in Derry.

Ten thousand Apprentice Boys and 124 bands are expected to take part.

At 9.30am on Saturday the eight Parent Clubs – local clubs named for regiments formed during the siege – will parade around the walls before walking to St. Columb’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving.

The PSNI advises traffic diversions and delays are likely from 9am when there will be some smaller parades ahead of the main parade at 12.30pm.

At this point visiting Branch Clubs and bands will assemble from drop off zones to start points on Spencer Road, Duke Street and Duke Street Roundabout via Bonds Hill, Simpson's Brae and Distillery Brae before parading to the city centre via Craigavon Bridge.

They will be joined by the Parent Clubs at the junction of Artillery Street and Ferryquay Gate.

Members of the loyal order will then parade through the city centre and back across the Craigavon Bridge to where visiting Apprentice Boys will eventually board their transport in the Waterside.

The top deck of Craigavon Bridge will be closed for the duration of the parade.

The lower deck will remain open in both directions, but with access only onto Victoria Road. There will be no left-turn access from the bottom deck of the bridge for drivers coming from the Cityside.

The road between the lower deck of Craigavon Bridge and Dale’s Corner will be closed for the duration of the parade and will have access for parade bus traffic only. The Ebrington Square complex will remain accessible from Limavady Road.

Drivers travelling from Limavady towards Strabane will be diverted at Caw Roundabout via Crescent Link towards Newbuildings.

Traffic bound for the Cityside should use Foyle Bridge. Motorists can also travel via Lifford into the city via Letterkenny Road.

Motorists travelling from Strabane towards Limavady will be diverted at Newbuildings towards Altnagelvin.

Prehen will remain open with local access and for parade bus traffic only.

The demonstrations will be brought to close when the Parent Clubs and General Committee march back to the city centre and return the colours to the Memorial Hall in Society Street.

This commences at 5pm from May Street and makes its way via Clooney Terrace and Spencer Road to Craigavon Bridge.

Diversions and road closures will remain in place until the main parade and associated feeder parades are complete.