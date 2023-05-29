Tetiana brings a piece of Ukraine to the North West with 'Inishowen Moss'

Tetiana Dukhno arrived in Inishowen in November last year after she, her husband and two sons fled war-torn Ukraine for temporary protection in Ireland. They had lived in Kharkiv and their home was destroyed by Russian Forces.

The family initially lived in Culdaff, but they moved to Buncrana in recent weeks.

While in Ukraine, Tetiana, who ‘loves’ crafts, created masterpieces from stabilised moss. The technique is extremely popular in Ukraine, with many homes, restaurants and businesses decorated with the moss creations.

Tetiana Dukhno with her creation based on the Culdaff River.

Tetiana finds inspiration from many sources, including the world and nature around her. The beautiful natural habitat of Inishowen has been very inspiring and she recently created a stunning piece modelled on the Culdaff river. She also makes items such as clocks, ornaments, oak cubes, floral and moss arrangements and much more.

Tetiana, who describes herself as a ‘moss artist,’ has taken part in a number of local craft fairs across Inishowen in recent months and her unique creations have proven extremely popular.

Her new business pays tribute to her new home and has been named ‘Inishowen Moss.’

Tetiana told the Journal how, as yet, she and her family do not have the space or a studio to preserve moss, so she sources the stablised moss from suppliers in Europe, mainly in Germany and Norway. She also sources the oak cubes, which she also paints, from a supplier in Ukraine and is happy she can support business in her home country. These cubes, with moss at the top, are ‘the most popular with Irish people’ Tetiana revealed.

Tetiana with a clock made from specialised moss.

While a lot of her creations are made from green moss, there are many colours available, including blue, red and cream and Tetiana said she loves creating new, interesting pieces.

She told how one of the many benefits of the moss is that it lasts at least 10 years and doesn’t need any particular care. It just needs to stay away from direct sunlight and excess water. It’s popularity in Ukraine is also, in part, due to the fact it is a natural material.

Tetiana and her family are very much enjoying living in Ireland. They chose to come here for a number of reasons, including that they are quite proficient English speakers.

She quipped that while the people are very friendly and they are settling in well, the regular rain we experience in the north west was a bit different to what they are used to in Ukraine – where snowy winters, a dry, cold spring, hot summers and ‘golden’ autumns are the norm. Tetiana’s parents and some extended family members still live in Ukraine. She is delighted with the response to Inishowen Moss so far and is hoping to expand her creations and have them showcased in many Inishowen homes and businesses.