The book Who Wanted to be Loved to be read at children's storytelling event in Derry

John Bittles’ book, which has illustrations by Rebecca Elliot, tells the story of a loveable hero who lives in a bookshop. He is happy there, or at least he thinks he is. His pages are full of excitement, romance, daring deeds and adventure. But as he watches his friends being picked up by excited children, fawned over and carried away, he realises that what he wants most of all is to be loved. Taking matters into his own hands, he sets out on an epic journey of his own. Sneaking out of the bookshop he encounters many prospective friends, but none are quite right. Maybe the love he was seeking has been with him in the bookshop all along?

This is a heartwarming and thrilling tale about belonging and friendship and is a celebration of the magic of bookshops, stories and books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Author John Bittles developed a love of books from a young age. He loves books so much in fact that he took a job in a bookstore in Belfast so that he could be surrounded by them all day. This is his first story for children and he hopes to write a lot more. Rebecca Elliot is an Ireland based Illustrator and Designer. Rebecca loves to draw and tell stories and in her work explores her curiosities... She hopes to inspire others to be curious.

An afternoon of storytelling and drawing will be hosted by John Bittles and Rebecca Elliot in Little Acorns Bookstore on Sunday.

The event takes place in Little Acorns Bookstore, 18 Great James Street, Derry on Sunday 9 July from 2pm - 3pm. It is free and suitable for children aged between 2 to 6 years of age, with the very young to be accompanied by an adult. Signed copies of the book will be available to purchase at the event. Places are limited to 20 - 25 children so people are asked to send an email to [email protected] to reserve a place and include name and age of child.

With beautiful illustrations throughout, The Book Who Wanted To Be Loved, published by No Alibis Press, is sure to make your heart soar.

The Book Who Wanted to be Loved by John Bittles and Rebecca Elliot

An afternoon of storytelling and drawing will be hosted by John Bittles and Rebecca Elliot in Little Acorns Bookstore on Sunday.

John Bittles

Rebecca Elliot

The Book Who Wanted to be Loved display in Little Acorns Bookstore, where a storytelling event will be held on Sunday.