The Derry-Moville Train... Derry Journal Our Space 33

An unusual meeting took place in St Eugene’s Hall, Moville, 124 years ago today, on August 15, 1901. The 9th Earl of Shaftesbury hosted a luncheon for over 100 of his tenants and guests.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(His mother Harriet Chichester had inherited most of the 23,000 acres of the Donegall estates in Donegal and Antrim! And yes, his grandson Nicholas, the 12th earl, currently owns the bed of Lough Neagh.)

Lord Shaftesbury toasted the health of the tenants and the prosperity of Inishowen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With questions of fair rents, he said, the value of holdings, and so on, which were creeping up between landlord and tenant, he felt most desirable that they, as the tenants, and he as the landlord, should know each other, and, if possible, try to understand thoroughly each other. (“Hear, hear” and applause). He wished for a feeling of mutual esteem and trust, and a desire upon both sides for fair dealing and fair transactions between landlord and tenant as between man and man. (“Hear, hear” and applause).

St Eugene’s Temperance Hall, Moville and The 9th Earl of Shaftesbury.

Three tenants replied to this toast. One said that Inishowen had improved little over the previous 40 years and asked Lord Shaftesbury to support local efforts - especially to get a Moville-Derry railway connection “opening up for the farmers a good market for their produce”.

Lord Shaftesbury “listened with the greatest pleasure and interest”. But although the Lough Swilly Railway extended from Buncrana to Carndonagh that very year 1901, the main daily traffic between Derry and Moville remained by steamship.

Despite the lobby, there has not yet been a Moville-Derry train.

[Derry Journal: 19 August 1901].