The route for Derry's St Patrick's Day parade 2025

Under the creative theme of 'flowers, fur and feathers,' this St Patrick’s Day parade will be a celebration of the natural world, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the festival.

Expect to see dancing daffodils, bees bouncing and flying foxes as the city's streets spring to life with participants representing not only the diversity of nature but also our diverse communities in civic celebration.

The full parade route will depart from Bishop Street Car Park at 3pm, marching down to The Diamond, continuing down Shipquay Street, then to Whitaker Street Foyle Embankment, then towards Harbour Square Roundabout, then along Strand Road, the parade will then end at Strand Road Car Park.

Accessibility viewing will be available from Foyle Street and a quiet space can be found at the Guildhall.

The Derry St Patrick’s Day parade makes its way towards the city centre. Photo: George Sweeney.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to throng the streets of Derry this St Patrick’s Day.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, who will lead the parade with St Patrick.

“As the days get longer and colour returns to our green spaces, excitement is starting to build for our 2025 St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival celebrations,” she said.

“It’s a great day out for all the family with lots of activity and entertainment planned for around the city centre.

“It’s always a magnificent sight to see hundreds of colourful parade performers weaving their way around the city centre in front of thousands of spectators and I can’t wait to be part of that.”

Festival and Events Manager at Council, Jacqueline Whoriskey, revealed that last year’s event attracted record numbers to the city centre.

“The St Patrick’s Day Spring Carnival is packed with unmissable festivities, offering something for everyone to enjoy,” she said.

“From live music to captivating street performances and walkabout characters, the city will come alive with energy and excitement.

“We adopted a city centre route for the parade in 2019 and that has proved popular with participants, attendees and businesses and attracted its highest ever attendance last year of 32,500 people.”

For more details and what else is on check the council’s website: derrystrabane.com/springcarnival