Christmas is a time apart, a time when different emotions and feelings rise to the fore as the world slows down briefly.

We all know that feeling of missing friends and family, the empty seats round the table, and some of us will also know the strange sense of loneliness that comes with living away from home at this time of year, or the sheer excitement at returning home for the holidays.

The hectic pace of modern life has returned over the past 24 months with the ending of the cycles of lockdowns and social distancing at the height of the pandemic. In those periods of stillness we had the the opportunity to take stock, reassess and work out who and what really mattered. We so rarely get that opportunity normally, except perhaps at Christmas time.

And when you stop and think, its obvious that the only thing that really matters is connection. In an increasingly cold, barbaric world, where people are crushed under the relentless pursuit of greed and power, the only counteraction worth anything is compassion. And our city and region stands apart as a place that feels keenly not just for our own loved ones near and far but for people everywhere, including those displaced from their homelands through war, famine, extreme poverty, and who have come here seeking sanctuary. There is no ‘them’, only ‘us’, and there must always be room at the inn for those who need it. That is the real message of Christmas.

From all of us at the Derry Journal, we wish you a merry Christmas and let’s hope for a more peaceful world in 2025.