‘There's still time to get your flu vaccine to protect yourself’

The Department of Health has said it wanted to remind everyone who is eligible that it’s ‘not too late’ to get your winter flu vaccination.

As of last week, the influenza vaccination programme is now also offering free vaccinations to anyone aged 50-64 years of age by March 31 this year.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “The health service is still being impacted by a severe flu season and increasing uptake amongst all eligible groups will help to alleviate the pressure on our staff and ensure we can treat those who are sickest, in addition to helping to protect individuals.

"I would again urge all who are eligible to take up the offer of vaccination as soon as possible, particularly those aged 65 years or older and those in a clinical at risk group.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride and Mark O’Kane, pharmacist at Woodbourne Pharmacy.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “Vaccination remains the best form of defence against severe illness from influenza for those in clinical risk groups, and those who are at highest risk of more severe illness and hospitalisation. Protection of these groups remains the priority for the programme.”

“If you are in one of the higher risk groups and have not yet had your vaccine, please arrange to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourself.”

Rachel Spiers, Immunisation and Vaccination Programme Manager at the PHA, said: “Vaccination lowers your chances of having serious complications or dying from winter viruses. This is especially true for people who are at high risk of complications. If you are eligible you can get vaccinated through participating GP practices, community pharmacy, or HSC Trust vaccination clinics. The sooner you do this, the sooner you will help protect yourself.”

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI said: “With the expansion of this service to include those in the 50-64 age bracket, community pharmacy teams continue to play an important role in vaccinating the public. I would invite those eligible to contact their local participating pharmacy and get the flu vaccine.

“By doing so they will protect themselves, those around them and help to reduce pressures across the health service.”

The influenza vaccination is available via community pharmacies and HSC Trust vaccination clinics and GPs. Patients should check with their own practices if they are offering the service.

A list of HSC Trust vaccination clinics and participating community pharmacies is available on the NI Direct website at: https://vaccinations.covid-19.hscni.net/location-search