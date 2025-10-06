Think 32 discussion on Irish unity to take place in Galliagh in Derry

A discussion on Irish reunification is to take place in Galliagh next week.

The event has been organised by Think 32, an Irish unity lobby group established to encourage the conversation on constitutional change, and will take place in the Galliagh Community Centre on Fairview Road at 7pm on Thursday, October 16.

Chairing the event will be Fountain-based community activist Catherine Pollock.

Claire Ní Mistéil, a writer and researcher from Belfast and commentator and former loyalist politician and negotiator David Adams, will be among the panellists, joined by local Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy, and Derry human rights lawyer Colin Harvey.

Participants will discuss how we can all benefit from Irish unity and ‘why we should all be considering what we want a new, inclusive Ireland to look like’.

The discussion is the latest in a series that have been hosted by Think 32 locally over the past six years.

The organisers said: “We feel that planning and preparation for the eventual Border Poll that even many unionists think will happen must begin now, in particular, within the Irish Government. Ever since Brexit the problems with partition have increased and this is having an impact on many sectors within our society.

“We believe that the solution to these problems lies with the ending of partition.

“We also believe that true reconciliation cannot happen until the island is united. Reconciliation cannot be a pre requisite to the calling of a Border Poll.

“We would like to see the creation of a New Ireland of equals were all cultures and traditions are protected and cherished.”