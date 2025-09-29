Derry girl Jenny Baird has told how she will try her best to ‘make everyone laugh and just be positive’ in the Big Brother UK house after she was confirmed on Sunday night as a contestant.

Twenty-year-old Jenny, a make-up artist, was among 12 housemates to enter the iconic Big Brother house as the live launch show kicked off on Sunday, September 28.

Jenny is well-known across Derry and beyond and has over 28,000 followers on social media platform, TikTok.

As she entered the house, she was asked by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best what she will do in the house to make Derry proud, to which she replied: ‘I’m just going to be myself. I’m going to be my typical Derry self.’

Jenny Baird is a contestant on BBUK. Picture courtesy of ITV.

A number of Jenny’s family and friends were present in the audience to watch her enter the house and many more were watching at home.

Social media across Derry and the north west erupted when she was announced as a contestant, as it was not revealed ahead of the show.

Speaking to ITV before she joined the series, Jenny revealed why she wanted to take part.

She said: “I've been watching Big Brother for years, and I think it's just a once in a lifetime opportunity. I had the opportunity to apply, and I just thought, ‘this could be a lot of fun’. And here I am!”

Jenny said she thinks she will ‘bring a lot of craic to the house.’

"I think I will try my best to make everybody laugh and just be positive.”

She is most looking forward to ‘just being in there’.

"I think I’ll be like, ‘oh my God, I'm actually in the Big Brother house’.

Her strategy for making the final, she outlined, is to just be herself.

“There's nothing you can do, if the public wants you to win, you’ll win if you’re being yourself.

When asked what she is most likely to get nominated for, Jenny told how it would for being ‘too honest’.

“Because if you ask for my opinion, you're going to get it.”

And one thing that would surprise people the most about Jenny?

“One thing about me that would surprise people most is that I can rap. Surprising, eh?”

When asked what she would do with the money if she won, Jenny said she would ‘go on as many holidays’ as she could.

As the 12 housemates entered the house, a ‘twist’ was revealed, as a flash vote put three of them at risk of leaving on the first night. Viewers were tasked to vote for the housemates they would give the ‘evil eye’ to, which would put them at risk. The three housemates chosen were Emily, Sam and Caroline.

Viewers can expect more new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of Housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize.

Big Brother continues at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX