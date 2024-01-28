Thousands take part in annual Bloody Sunday march in Derry to mark 52nd anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People gathered from across Ireland and beyond for the event, which moved off from Creggan shops shortly after 3pm and was making its way along the traditional route of the original march towards Free Derry Corner, where speeches are due to be held this afternoon.

The commemorative event was led off by people carrying 14 white crosses to remember the 14 people who were murdered on Bloody Sunday and included relatives of those killed in Ballymurphy.

There was a sea of Palestinian flags held aloft as the march made its way towards the Bogside under grey skies and rain showers.

White crosses were carried at the head of the march.

A diverse range of groups and numerous bands were present on the march.

The main speaker following the march was due to be Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action and one of the Elbit Eight.

Thirteen innocent boys and men were shot dead by British soldiers on January 30, 1972 in the Bogside area during a civil rights march. A fourteenth innocent victim died a few months later.