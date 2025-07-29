Three Derry stores have been shortlisted for prestigious Retail Industry Awards

Three Derry stores have earned national recognition, securing shortlists in categories at the highly esteemed 2025 UK Retail Industry Awards.

A spokesperson for Musgraves said that the award event is regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the retail sector.

Moran’s SuperValu in Ballykelly has earned a coveted spot in the Independent Retailer of the Year category (3,001 – 6,000 sq ft), while the family has also received a shortlist in the Food to Go Retailer of the Year category (over 3,001 sq ft) for their Centra store on Strand Road in Derry.

Kavanagh’s Centra Waterloo Place in the city, which was recently honoured with the Centra Store of the Year award for the fourth time by Musgrave NI, has earned a place in the finals of the Food to Go Retailer of the Year in the smaller size store category (under 3,000 sq ft).

David Higgins, Retail Sales Director at Musgrave NI added: “Congratulations to the teams behind each of these stores for reaching the finals of such prestigious awards. Their well-earned shortlistings are a true reflection of the dedication and passion they bring to modern convenience retailing – delivering excellent service, exceptional quality and range, and the best value to their customers every day. Wishing all the teams the best of luck for the awards in September.”

The Retail Industry Awards aims to reward excellence and outstanding achievement across a broad range of categories, while recognising independent retailers alongside the large supermarket groups. The awards will take place in London on September 30.