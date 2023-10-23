Three men arrested in Derry released on bail
Three men arrested by police in Derry under the Terrorism Act as part of an investigation have been released on bail.
By Brendan McDaid
The men, aged 23, 53 and 56 were arrested at the weekend after what police described as a “proactive operation by local police, including assistance from Air Support”.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating offences linked to a funeral in the Derry /Londonderry area on Saturday, October 21 have made three arrests. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.