PSNI.

The men, aged 23, 53 and 56 were arrested at the weekend after what police described as a “proactive operation by local police, including assistance from Air Support”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police investigating offences linked to a funeral in the Derry /Londonderry area on Saturday, October 21 have made three arrests. They have since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Two vehicles were also seized, along with a number of other items, including a wooden baton, clothing and mobile phones.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...