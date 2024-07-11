Top 10 reasons for noise complaints in Derry & Strabane last year
The figures were released by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) as part of a Northern Ireland -wide data collection of all noise complaints registered with local authorities and the reasons for them.
In Derry & Strabane there were a total of 556 noise complaints over the year to April 2023. Two notices were served over the course of the year.
The number of complaints was down significantly on the previous year, when 642 noise complaints were registered.
The more recent figures equate to 3.7 complaints per every 1,000 people in the Derry City & Strabane District Council area, which has a population of 150,800.
Unsurprisingly, of the 11 Councils across the north, the largest council, Belfast registered the most complaints at 5,705.
Derry & Strabane had the fifth lowest number of complaints while Causeway, Coast and Glens was lower still, coming in at fourth lowest with 454 complaints. The lowest of the 11 councils was Fermanagh & Omagh, which registered just 282 complaints.
Overall in Northern Ireland there were over 11,000 noise complaints registered during the course of the year, which was a drop of almost 2,000 on the previous year.
So what were the top ten noise complaints in Derry & Strabane? Here they are in order:
- Animal noise – 240.
- Music/ Television/ Parties – 91.
- Other neighbourhood noise – 55.
- Entertainment premises – 34.
- Sports & Leisure – 14.
- D.I.Y. – 13.
- (Joint) vehicle horns, revving, engine, noisy exhausts- 12; anti-social behaviour- 12; other noise on the street -12.
- (Joint) House alarms – 11; other commercial and leisure – 11.
- Manufacturing and workshops – 10.
- Agricultural – 6.
Additional complaints registered included four for street performance/ public address; three for vehicle alarms and three for commercial security alarms; two for loudspeakers; two for delivery vehicles; two for shops and offices, and one for restaurants.
There was not a single noise complaint locally about children playing, road vehicles, railways, roadworks, ice cream van chimes, street traders, wind turbines, petrol stations/ car washes, military aircraft or civil aircraft.
The figures for the year to April 2024 are expected to be released in October.
