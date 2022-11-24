EHA Group were awarded Contractor of the Year (contract value over £5m) and also winner of the highly contested Health and Safety Gold Winner award.

Founder and CEO Edward Allingham said: “We are delighted to take two awards back to Derry from the National Building and Construction Awards. Being titled UK Contractor of the Year is an honour and I want to thank all of the team, in the office and on site over the past 30 years, that worked on our projects across the UK and Ireland. With this continued business over the past decades we can keep providing employment locally through our construction projects, at the head office in Eglinton or out on site.”

Awards Director Damian Cummins said: "The National Building and Construction Awards 2022 once again saw the crowning of the very best of the Building and Construction sector in the UK. After a very challenging operating year in a very competitive sector, we were delighted to celebrate EHA Group as Contractor of the Year and as our Health and Safety Gold winner."

Double Gold for EHA Group at National Awards.

The National Building and Construction Awards 2022 were backed by nationally renowned brands Liebherr and Isuzu and are recognised as the credible opportunity to support and share the vision of raising the profile of industrious, hardworking and enterprising building and construction businesses.