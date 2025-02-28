Top National Award for Spraoi agus Spórt

Carndonagh-based social enterprise, Spraoi agus Spórt, have emerged as Best Business in the Community at the All-Ireland Community & Council Awards 2025.

Chief executive, Helen Nolan, says it’s a huge honour to be recognised for the contribution they make in this area.

The awards were held in Cork at the weekend and saw Donegal scooping two other wins: Council of the Year, and Best Communications Initiative for #LoveDonegal Day 2024.

Councillor Jack Murray, Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District also welcomed the Best Business in the Community award as major recognition for Spraoi agus Spórt.

Colr Albert Doherty; Colr Fionán Bradley, Colr Joy Beard; Colr Martin Farren; Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Colr Jack Murray; Spraoi agus Spórt CEO, Helen Nolan; Colr Ali Farren; Cllr Martin McDermott; Director of Roads Donegal County Council (DCC) Brian Cannon; DCC Inishowen Area Manager, Una Cresswell; and DCC Manager of Roads, Michael McFadden.

“I pay tribute and congratulate all involved for your contribution in strengthening our local community, stimulating economic growth in the area, and most of all creating a better place for our community to live and work. With Donegal County Council also receiving the top award of ‘Council of the Year’, we should be very proud of our County, and all that we have achieved through collaboration between the Council, the community, our volunteers and stakeholders”.

“As a social enterprise, we are more than a charity,” says Helen Nolan.

“This is because we ultimately strive to create profits we can invest back into our community-based business. So, this award means a lot to us. We work hard to create new revenue streams which meet our sustainability goals, provide local jobs and support our community and local economy.”

“The opening of our Síoraí Clothing and Síoraí Home stores have allowed us to do all of these things. In addition, the recent launch of our new Community Garden Centre aims to create revenue while providing training and employment opportunities for those with disabilities.”

Helen says the award also recognised their level of engagement with the local community, and that they are very proud of this record.

“We now run 21 programmes at our Child and Family Hub - that’s almost doubled over the past four years. The number of community visits to our Child and Family Hub reached an astonishing 5,548 visits last year.”

The Spraoi agus Spórt Digital Creative Lab aims to level the playing field for disadvantaged areas by offering up to date digital, science and engineering skills and programmes for children and young people.

Participation in these programmes almost doubled last year to over 1,700 children and young people last year.

Their community childcare service now provides places for over 110 children, at four locations, supporting local families. The jobs generated by this growth jumped to 27 last year, says Helen. She adds that they now offer places at their Remote Working Hub to over 50 co-workers, up 14% on the previous year.

Spraoi agus Spórt’s work is ultimately about tackling disadvantage in our rural region, says Helen Nolan.

“So, we work to strengthen our community, and boost opportunities and economic growth in the region. We do this by offering services and activities for young families, children, young people, and adults, including those with disabilities and/or autism.”

“Securing this award reflects our ambition to see Spraoi agus Spórt lead, as an example of best practice in the rural regeneration space. It also recognises the high quality of the work delivered by our board, our staff and our volunteers.”

Spraoi agus Spórt chairperson Patricia Lee said “we would like to thank our funders and stakeholders for their support. These include the Department Rural and Community Development, Pobal, Rethink Ireland, the Ireland Funds, the Community Foundation of Ireland, Donegal County Council, Donegal ETB. the Inishowen Development Partnership, Foras na Gaeilge, the HSE, Inishowen Co-op, Forward Emphasis International, SuperValu Carndonagh, Malin Electrical, Costcutters Carndonagh, Simpsons bar and restaurant, Orsted and the Katherine Howard foundation.”