Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Carndonagh will once again be the hotbed of a cultural feast of traditional music, song and dance as Inishowen Traditional Music Project’s (ITMP) popular trad musicfestival Féile na hInse returns from Friday 11 – Sunday 13 April.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All are invited to take part in the many events provided.

Opening this year’s festival is acclaimed folk singer Niall Hanna from Co Tyrone.

Niall has received great critical acclaim, being nominated for “Best Emerging Folk Artist” and “Best Original Track” at the RTE Folk Awards. Niall will be joined by Rachel McGarrity (fiddle) and Ciaran Hanna (concertina and whistle) for the opening concert alongside Buncrana musician Tom Byrne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inishowen Youth Trad Orchestra.

Celebrating the launch of his new album ‘Gather Your Wits,’ Tom Byrne is a noted harmonica maestro and has received great reviews for his ability to mix influences of jazz, continental, traditional and Eastern musical styles.

Tom will be joined in concert by Michael Gallanagh and Ella McGrory.

ITMP is also delighted to partner with the Inishowen Traditional Singers’ Circle to welcome Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan as a guest at their monthly singing sessions.

Among the many musicians visiting Carndonagh for the weekend include musicians hosting the weekend session trail – Michael Carey, Paula and Melanie Houton, Neil Kennedy and Hugo Boyle to name but a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new departure for the festival this year is the Kids Culture Club in the Colgan Hall.

This event provides an introduction to traditional music, song and dance for children aged 5 – 8 years. Booking and registering for this event is essential as places are limited.

Marking the centenary of Honoria Galwey’s death, historian Angela Byrne has been working with ITMP on a documentary film on Honoria’s life. Angela will give a talk on her findings at 12pm on Sunday 13 April in the Colgan Hall.

The debut performance of the promising Inishowen Youth Trad Orchestra, formed in January 2025, is set to be a highlight of this weekend’s festival. Following extensive rehearsals, this young group of fifty musicians and singers will perform music and songs from Honoria Galwey’s collection along with new music composed and arranged by Sean Doherty. The event takes place in the Aras, Carndonagh Community School on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITMP members Roisin McGrory and Clodagh Warnock expressed enthusiasm about the new project.

“Sean Doherty from Derry has been commissioned to arrange the music for it. From Derry originally, he’s a lecturer in DCU,” said Roisin.

“To commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of Honoria Galwey’s death, Sean’s taking some music from Honoria’s collection, and he’s composed some new music as well.”

“It’s an exciting time, and the first time they have done something of this magnitude,” said Clodagh.

“A lot of these kids have never done anything as organised as this before. There were a lot of children playing independently, and we wanted them to play together with their instruments.”

Back by popular demand, Mary and Joe McGuiggan will host the last of a series of traditional dance workshops held in the Colgan Hall exploring the ‘lancers,’ two hand dances and traditional dance steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The ‘lancers’ was one of the dances that was lost in Inishowen for a while,” said Roisin.

“This year we’re doing some of the older jigs and the older traditional dances that would have been danced in the houses.”

This event will lead on to The Gathering Session, a free event held on Sunday from 4-6pm in the Colgan Hall which will bring together many artists from the weekend in a celebration of music, song and dance.

For more information or to book your tickets, visit www.inishowenmusic.ie - or visit Inishowen Traditional Music Project on Facebook.