Top trophies for Elite Dance Academy at All Ireland Hip Hop and Crew Championships

Elite Dance Academy travelled to Tralee on Friday, October 4 with 26 Dancers and their parents for the All Ireland Hip Hop and Crew Championships. Teachers Clare McCarron and Aoife McEleney said they are ‘are so proud’ of their dancers for the ‘hardwork, passion, commitment and dedication’ they have shown over the last couple of months, which ‘really shone through’ over the weekend.

"We have to give a special mention to our dance parents and their families for their commitment and dedication and also getting the dancers to and from training and making sure everything from their home training to their outfits was perfect. Between dancers and their parents, we really are blessed with the best. Clare and Amy told how Elite Dance Academy is ‘not only a dance school, we are a dance family’.

"A lot of our dancers compete against each other and the love and support they show each other, on and off the dancefloor, is what Elite Dance Academy is all about – support, love and family.

"From our youngest dancer of four to our eldest at 23 the love and respect they have for each other and other dance schools is so inspiring, “Our motto at a Dance Competition is to meet at least one new friend from another dance school, This is what the HipHop Community is all about – it’s a Culture and Art Movement and it’s our jobs as dance teachers to make sure our dancers get the best out of it.”

The Elite Dance Academy’s results were as follows: Crews - ‘Innovation’ U12 Starter 3rd Place ‘Evolution’ U14 Starter 1st Place Elite Adult Champ 3rd Place

Locking Battles - Courtney Clare 6th Place

Solos - Delilah U4 First timer 4th Place Layla Rose U8 Starter 1st Place Bianca U8 Starter 4th Place Julia U8 Starter 6th Place Lanaya U10 Starter 1st Place Kayla U10 Starter 3rd Place Valada U10 First Timer 5th Place Ellie U12 Starter 1st Place Aoife U12 Starter 6th Place Casidhe U12 Starter 3rd Place Luiza U12 Champ 5th Place Maya U14 Starter 4th Place Marlyn U14 Champ 4th Place Rafael U14 Champ 7th Place Luci U16 Champ 4th Place Laura U18 Champ 5th Place

Doubles - Julia & Bianca U8 3rd place Oakley & Jonathan U8 6th Place Layla rose & Ruby U10 3rd Place Aoife & Kayla U12 2nd Place Lanaya & Maebh U12 5th Place Ellie & Casidhe U12 1st Place Luiza & Bella U14 7th Place Marlyn & Rafael U14 4th Place

Trios - Bianca Julia Valada U8 1st Lanaya Ruby Laylarose U10 2nd Aoife Maebh Kayla U12 2nd Rafael Marlyn Casidhe U14 2nd Ellie Bella Luiza U14 6th

Overall judges Choice Award From Swoosh- Ellie Duffy

Parent & Child - Valada & Marina 5th Place