Translink advises of essential works on Derry to Coleraine Line over two weekends in September

Translink is advising passengers to plan ahead as a series of essential planned engineering works in September will affect services between Derry and Coleraine.

The will be partial line closures on the Derry line from Saturday September 13 and Sunday, September 12 as well as Saturday, September 20 to Monday, September 22 between Derry and Coleraine.

A Translink spokesperson said that, to ‘make the most of this closure period and reduce repeated disruption,’ its teams will carry out a range of essential works at multiple locations, including culvert repairs, Castlerock and Downhill tunnel maintenance, third-party infrastructure works, survey activities, and general maintenance and safety inspections.

They added: “This coordinated approach helps maintain the safety and reliability of the rail network.”

During these periods, rail replacement bus services will be in operation to minimise disruption. Valid rail tickets will also be valid on appropriate scheduled bus services.

Rail services between Coleraine and Belfast Grand Central Station will run as timetabled and Bangor, Larne, Portadown, and Cross Border services are unaffected.

There will also be some changes to late services on Friday, September 12 and early trains on Monday 15 and Tuesday, September 23.

John Glass, Director, Infrastructure and Projects at Translink, said: “We’ve planned these works carefully so that several essential upgrades – from tunnel repairs and drainage improvements to surveys and routine maintenance – can be delivered in one closure period.

“We know the closure will affect journeys, particularly on the Monday, so we’re asking everyone to plan ahead, check timetables, and allow extra travel time.

“We’d like to thank all our passengers and local neighbours for their patience and understanding while these important works are carried out, helping to maintain safe and reliable services for the future.”

Passengers travelling from Derry to Belfast for the Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday, September 21, are advised to take the 06:00 212 Service from Foyle Street Station, arriving at Belfast Grand Central Station at 08:00. From there, scheduled services are available to Lanyon Place.

Passengers can find full travel details at www.translink.co.uk, via the Translink NI journey planner app, or by calling 02890 66 66 30.

Passengers and residents wanting further details on these works can visit: www.translink.co.uk/lineimprovements

Passengers can also stay informed by following Translink’s social media channels for updates.