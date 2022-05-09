Translink bus strike back on after GMB members reject revised pay offer

Drivers, cleaners and shunters across the company will walk out for seven days from 17 to 23 May 2022, causing the entire bus network to grind to a halt.

Unions submitted a pay claim of 6 per cent to help the bus drivers, cleaners and shunters cope with inflation of 9 per cent.

Peter Macklin, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Translink bus workers have today once again shown their anger and frustration with the company.

The bus strike will take place between May 17 to 23.

“They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk.

“Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost of living crisis they face – but bosses aren’t listening.