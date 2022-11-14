A statement from the Irish Cancer Society told how it is ‘no small understatement to say we are poorer for the loss of Vicky Phelan, but truly richer as a nation for the contribution she so generously made to Irish life’.

“Vicky refused to be silent in the face of great personal challenge and the issues she brought to light changed the course of history for women in Ireland. Without her courage and her determination, others would not have known the truth behind the Cervical Check failings.

“Despite her own experience Vicky was a staunch champion of screening and tirelessly encouraged others to take up the offer when it was their turn. Unselfishly – and true to her trademark sense of fairness and conviction – it is the promotion of screening that is such an important part of Vicky’s legacy, which will go on to save many lives.

“Cervical cancer robbed her of her future and left her coping with severe side effects during her final years. Because of her advocacy, others will never have to go through what she went through.

“On top of her national advocacy, which will leave a lasting impression on Ireland as a country, Vicky was so generous with her time and energy to support others affected by cancer.

“She spoke candidly about her own experience, including the physical and sexual side effects of her cancer and treatment, which was a catalyst for better conversations and supports for women facing similar situations.

“In response, the Irish Cancer Society piloted the Women’s Health Initiative, to help women cope with a wide array of symptoms caused by their cancer treatment – including sexual problems, infertility and premature menopause. This ground-breaking programme for women was inspired by Vicky’s openness about the implications of her own cancer treatment, which also helped other women to break their silence regarding their own challenges.

Vicky Phelan on the Late Late Show. (The Late Late Show/Youtube)

“Most of all we will remember Vicky’s good humour, her empathy, her kind-hearted nature and her openness that contributed so much to Irish life and to the cancer community in recent years.

“We owe her a debt of gratitude that we must work tirelessly to repay by ensuring that women’s health is prioritised and promoted. Vicky’s legacy demands nothing less.

“Our thoughts today are with her children, Amelia and Darragh, husband Jim and all her family and friends.”

Orla O’Connor, Director of the National Women’s Council said Vicky Phelan was ‘an absolute inspiration to so many women and girls and everyone who knew her’.

" She will be remembered for her courage in speaking out about the failings in our health system, her resilience in the face of adversity, her authenticity and her kindness. Despite the precious little time she had left, she never stopped to speak out and challenge the status quo. She tirelessly and selflessly campaigned for women and women’s health and we will be forever grateful for her contribution to making Ireland a better place for women and girls.

She continued: “When we asked young women in 2018 who they saw as a role model, they named Vicky Phelan.”