Tributes paid to first administrator of St. Brigid’s, Carnhill Fr. Seamus O’Connell

Tributes have been paid to the well-known Derry priest Fr. Seamus O’Connell, who has passed away at the age of 88.

The Kilrea-native was educated at St. Columb’s College and served in a number of parishes in the city and county throughout his lifetime.

Fr. Seamus died peacefully at Altnagelvin on Saturday.

The Co. Derry priest served in St. Patrick’s, Pennyburn in the 1960s and was the first administrator at the newly-formed parish of St. Brigid’s in Carnhill in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Parish of the Three Patrons expressed sadness at Fr. Seamus’ passing.

“Those people who through the years have worshiped in St Brigid’s, Carnhill, will hold fond memories of Fr. Seamus.

“As first administrator in St. Brigid’s, Carnhill, serving and leading there from 1974-1989, one can say he was a man of service to his people, his powerful ministry to the sick and his generous commitment to celebrating the Sacrament of Reconciliation,” a notice of acknowledgment declared.

He was described as a ‘leader of his time’ and it was remarked that ‘the fruits of his ministry are still real in St Brigid’s Church today, 35 years later’.

Following his retirement in 2010, Fr. Seamus resided at St. Mary’s, Altinure, in Park.

Banagher Parish announced his death with great sadness.

“Fr. O’Connell was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Derry on June 19, 1960. His first appointment was to St Patrick’s, Pennyburn, Derry and in 1961 he served as curate in Ballykelly until 1974.

"Fr. Seamus was appointed the first administrator of the newly formed parish of St Brigid’s, Carnhill in Derry where he served until 1989.

"From 1989 until his retirement in 2010, Fr. O’Connell was Parish Priest of Maghera. Upon retirement, he took residence in St Mary’s, Altinure, Co Derry. He will be greatly missed. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” a notice from the parish declared.

Fr. Seamus is mourned by his brothers Paddy and Gerard and wider circle of family and friends.