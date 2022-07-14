Tributes paid to popular Derry priest Fr. Tom Burke

Fr Tom Burke, who administered in England before returning to the city and serving in St Columba’s Long Tower, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital yesterday at the age of 85.

In a statement, St Columba’s Long Tower informed parishioners of the sad news, stating: “It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that we inform you of the death of Fr Tom Burke.

“Fr Tom ministered in St Columba’s Church for many years since returning from England. We give thanks for the many parishioners’ lives he touched during his time in the Long Tower.

Fr. Tom Burke.

“We are the better for his kindness, his humour and his wisdom. Please remember him and his family in your prayers.”

Before returning home, Fr Burke was at the heart of the community in the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle in the north of England.

There, parishioners and clergy also expressed their condolences yesterday.

In a statement the Diocese said: “It is with sadness that we inform you that Fr Thomas Burke died this morning in hospital in Ireland, he was 85 years old. Please pray for the repose of his soul. May he rest in peace.”

St Joseph’s & St Anne’s Catholic Community meanwhile stated: “Please keep in your prayers Fr Thomas Burke who has sadly died this morning.

“He was parish priest at St Joseph’s Blaydon; from Blaydon he moved to St Mary Magdalen at Seaham and from there he retired to his home city of Derry, Northern Ireland. Many parishioners will have happy memories of pilgrimages to Lourdes, Rome, Knock and Walsingham.

“A number of our parishioners will be in Walsingham this coming week so he will be remembered in pray in this place close to his heart.”

The Facebook page of Fr. Marc Lyden-Smith’s Parish Priest of Houghton le Spring and Seaham Harbour, also urged parishioners to pray for Fr. Tom. In a tribute, the Derry priest was described as “a huge character, and much loved Parish Priest of St Mary Magdalen’s”.

The statement added: “We pray also for his family, and his close friends here in Seaham.”