Tributes paid to ‘fondly remembered and sadly missed’ former NWRC lecturer Diane Miller

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to the former North West Regional College sports lecturer Diane Miller who has passed away.

Mrs. Miller, who was 50, died peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Sunday.

“The Governing Body, Management, Staff and Students at North West Regional College wish to express deep sadness at the passing of our former staff colleague Diane Miller.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A close colleague and a very good friend to so many, Diane was a Lecturer in our Sports department at Limavady Campus for many years. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

The late Diane Miller

“We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to Diane’s family and friends at this time,” the NWRC said in a statement.

Mrs. Miller is mourned by her husband Billy, children Max, Freya, Jake and Amber, parents Ivan and Margaret, brother Daryl and wider family circle.

Her funeral service will take place in Terrace Row Presbyterian church on Thursday at 2pm followed by a private family committal in Coleraine Cemetery.