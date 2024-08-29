Tributes paid to ‘fondly remembered and sadly missed’ former NWRC lecturer Diane Miller

By Kevin Mullan
Published 29th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2024, 12:08 BST
Tributes have been paid to the former North West Regional College sports lecturer Diane Miller who has passed away.

Mrs. Miller, who was 50, died peacefully at the Royal Victoria Hospital on Sunday.

“The Governing Body, Management, Staff and Students at North West Regional College wish to express deep sadness at the passing of our former staff colleague Diane Miller.

“A close colleague and a very good friend to so many, Diane was a Lecturer in our Sports department at Limavady Campus for many years. She will be fondly remembered and sadly missed.

The late Diane Miller

“We offer our sincere condolences and prayers to Diane’s family and friends at this time,” the NWRC said in a statement.

Mrs. Miller is mourned by her husband Billy, children Max, Freya, Jake and Amber, parents Ivan and Margaret, brother Daryl and wider family circle.

Her funeral service will take place in Terrace Row Presbyterian church on Thursday at 2pm followed by a private family committal in Coleraine Cemetery.

