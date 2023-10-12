Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Johnny died peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by his family at his home in Elmgrove.

Following news of his sad passing Phil Coulter described the former Eastway resident as ‘one of his earliest heroes’.

Mr. Coulter said The Johnny Quigley All-Stars was ‘the best showband of them all’.

OLD TIMERS!. . . Pictured at the City of Derry Jazz & Big Band Festival at the Guildhall on Thursday night are legends Johnny Quigley and Gay McIntyre. (Photos: JIm McCafferty Photography)

"Another good man down. Really saddened to hear the news from home of the passing of the great Johnny Quigley, one of Derry's finest musicians. He was one of my earliest heroes and his 10 piece showband was, for me, the best of them all,” said the singer-songwriter.

Mickey Bradley, bass player with The Undertones and a producer at BBC Radio Foyle, said: “Sad to hear that Derry band leader Johnny Quigley has died.

"They were before my time, but Sean Coyle told me the band used to practice in the Quigley front room in Creggan. And Willie Barrett, among others, jived in the street outside their house.”

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan said: “Saddened to learn of the passing of one of Derry's most marvellous music men, Mr. Johnny Quigley.

Johnny Quigley, far right, with George Hasson, Gay McIntyre, Frankie Robinson and Phil Coulter at the opening of the Showbands of the North West exhibition in The Garden of Reflection in 2018.

“Our thoughts are with Johnny's family and friends at this dark and difficult time but we should also be thankful for the music, the memories and the joy he brought so many of us over the years. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Former Derry Journal reporter Martin Cowley described him as ‘King of the showband era’ saying his All-Stars’ first line-up of Leonora Fiorentini, Liam Griffiths, Dennis Fisher, Mike Quigley, Edmund Quigley and Joe Quigley was renowned throughout Ireland and further afield.

In the 1960s the All-Stars toured extensively in the United States, playing in New York, Chicago, Boston and San Francisco. They also toured Britain and over the years included some of the best musicians in Ireland.

"His big band and big sound pioneered the roads to the dancehalls of Ireland for countless bands north and south. And with a huge personality that matched his musical ability, too,” Mr. Cowley stated.

Mr. Cowley gave a nod to Johnny’s friendship and musical partnership with the late, great Gay McIntyre, in recalling the late band leader’s often heard instruction, ‘Gabriel Blow That Horn’.

Mary Durkan, the barrister and former councillor, said: “Many people will have fond memories of the All-Stars and of Johnny’s brilliant performances at home and on the international stage.”

She described him as a ‘superb ambassador for Derry and Ireland’ and sent her love to his family and friends.

Johnny played throughout his later years and regularly delighted audiences at the Derry jazz festival alongside the likes of former comrades Gay McIntyre and Jackie Molloy, who are also sadly no longer with us.

Johnny was pre-deceased by his late wife Atlantica (Paddy).

He is mourned by his children Joe, Paul, Laura, John, Carol, Sharon and Gary, his grandchildren, his wider family circle, friends, colleague musicians and neighbours.