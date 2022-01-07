Tributes paid to popular Derry teacher Sean O'Kane

The late Sean O'Kane who passed away this morning.

St. Joseph's Boys' School said Mr. O'Kane had been an outstanding mentor to his pupils and a dear friend and colleague to the Creggan school's staff cohort.

Announcing Mr. O'Kane's death after a period of illness on Friday, the school said: "It is with the greatness sadness that we are informing you of the death of our most esteemed teacher and a very valued member of our English Department, Mr. Sean O Kane RIP who passed away earlier today.

"We ask that you keep Mr. O Kane in your thoughts and prayers and remember all that he has brought to St. Joseph's Boys' School as a teacher, mentor, football coach, drama teacher colleague and a dear friend to many staff.

"Mr. O Kane was outstanding in his role and particularly his support to the boys both in and out of the class. He will be sorely missed by all our pupils, staff, Governors and the wider community that he was such a part of."

The school asked for the school community to keep Mr O Kane’s family in their prayers.