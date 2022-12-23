Tributes paid to socialist activist and civil rights veteran Dermie McClenaghan

Mr. McClenaghan was one of the main organisers of the Derry Housing Action Committee and Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association (NICRA) march in Derry on October 5, 1968, that was infamously attacked by the RUC at Duke Street, and was a major catalyst in the development of the civil rights movement.

He was a founding member of the Derry Citizens Action Committee, an important vehicle of the civil rights movements, which was formed in the aftermath of October 5, and a life-long activist in the city and further afield.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood, paying tribute, said: "I’m so sad to hear that Dermie McClenaghan has passed. A true socialist, a real rebel and probably, the nicest person I have ever met. He was there at the beginning. We’ll miss him."

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, said: “Our city has lost one of its longest standing and most popular champions of civil rights and equality, Dermie McClenaghan. Thoughts and prayers with all Dermie’s family and friends at this sad time.”

The Museum of Free Derry also paid tribute.

“Dermie was a strong advocate of truth, justice, and equality. Also, Dermie’s wife Pauline was a director of the Trust for a number of years,” a spokesperson stated.

Fellow Bloody Sunday justice campaigner Robin Percival described him as ‘a giant of the Derry civil rights movement’.

"He never lost his passion for justice and equality. I have met few who carried as little political rancour as Dermie. An inspiration to so many,” he said.

Local barrister and activist Mary Durkan described him as a ‘civil rights champion, lifelong advocate and activist for social justice and Derry legend’.

“Our much-loved elder rebel was a fighter until the end. Ba laoch breá amach is amach é. Suaimhneas síoraí air,” she stated.

