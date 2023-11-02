Tributes pour in for Creggan singer, song-writer and collector Vincent Strunks

Vincent Strunks in full song. The well-known traditional singer sadly passed away on Wednesday.

Vincent died on Wednesday. He was a stalwart of the traditional music scene in Derry.

Well-known and respected among the singing fraternity, he was a founding member of the Derry Traditional Singing Circle and sang at sessions all over Ireland, Britain, and Europe.

‘Heather Down the Moor’ was a favourite from his repertoire but he had a vast store of songs.

Many thousands would have heard him sing them over the decades.

The Inishowen Traditional Singing Circle, where Vincent was a regular at its sessions in the North Pole in Drumfries and McFeeley’s in Clonmany, recalled their late comrade fondly.

“The Inishowen Traditional Singing Circle is truly saddened to share the news that Derry singer, and friend, Vincent Strunks, has died. A sweet singer, and a man of wit and humour, he brought manys the smile at sessions,” they stated, while passing on their sincere sympathy to his wife Marion and family.

Lucy Donaghey, of the Sperrins Traditional Singing Circle, said: “It is with much sadness that I have to impart the news that dear friend and traditional singing stalwart Vincent Strunks has passed away.

Vincent and Marion on their wedding day, August 9, 1971.

"Vincent was a regular at the Derry Traditional and the Inishowen Traditional singing circle. We pass on our condolences to his wife Marion and family.”

Only this year a song Vincent wrote about the loss of the Exmouth which foundered off Islay after leaving Derry for Quebec in 1847 was included in a new book compiled by Wexford-native Rachel Uí Fhaoláin, of the North Wexford Traditional Singing Circle, where he was also a regular.

Vincent had long been interested in the history of the ship and was involved in a project to commemorate those who perished back in 2000.

The late Vincent Strunks with his wife Marion.

When invited by Rachel Uí Fhaoláin to contribute a song to ‘In the Singing of Songs’ Vincent chose to memorialise the 241 Irish emigrants who lost their lives in the wreck in 1847.

Gavin Byrne, of the County Wexford Traditional Singers' Circle Group, said: “Vincent was always a welcome visitor to our singing weekend.

“His encouragement, songs and stories will be sorely missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace. Sincere condolences to Marion and the Strunks family on their loss.”

Two years ago as Vincent and Marion celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, the Creggan-native recalled to the ‘Journal’ how they had tied the knot on August 9, 1971, just as Brian Faulkner and the British Army were kicking down doors and dragging men from their beds in Creggan.

Vincent Strunks, who sadly passed away on Wednesday.

On the morning of their wedding 60 people were lifted and taken to Magilligan. There was fierce rioting as nationalist Derry rose up in response.

Vincent said: “Most of the guests had to walk down the town to get the bus to Keaveny’s Hotel, Moville. The hairdresser’s husband was one of those seized and we had to get one of the guests to do Marion’s hair.”

Vincent is mourned by his wife Marion, sons Dwyer and Joseph and grandchildren Chloe and J.J. and wider family circle and friends. He is predeceased by his son Vincent who died in 2017.