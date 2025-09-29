Tributes to Derry photographer and writer Hugh Gallagher

Tributes have been paid to the late photographer and writer, Hugh Gallagher, who has sadly passed away following a period of illness.

The Creggan-native died in the early hours of Monday.

Mr. Gallagher was a legendary photographer documenting life in his native-Derry for several decades and working with every publishing organisation in the city.

He started his media career with Fingerpost in the mid-1980s, was a photographer for Cityview, the official Derry City FC programme, he worked for both the Derry Journal and the Derry News as columnist and freelance cameraman, and published several books including A View of Derry (2008), and A Foyle Tale: The Toucan Venturer in Derry, recounting the remarkable true story of how he worked as a supervisor on the attempted refit of a grounded ship, to bring supplies to famine-struck Ethiopia, and ended up living on board.

The late Hugh Gallagher at the launch of his book 'A View of Derry' in 2008. (1612PG50)

The Ráth Mór centre in Creggan, where his photographs adorn virtually every wall, described him as a ‘dyed-in-the wool’ Creggan man.

Ráth Mór General Manager Kevin Hippsley paid tribute to his friend saying: "Hugh was a real talent, but so modest with it. Nothing was too much trouble for him - he loved to help and to see a job done well. He was a warm presence about the office, lifting us with his humour. But there was a great wisdom there too - and he contributed so much to so many books and so many projects.

“He is a real loss to all of us in the publishing sector, to Creggan and to Derry. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal.”

His friend Frankie McMenamin, with whom Hugh worked, at Dove House, said his loss will be felt greatly.

“He was one of my best friends,” said Frankie. “He was one good fellah. He did everything, anything the community wanted he would supply it for nothing. He was a proper socialist.

"He was a very close friend of mine, having started working with us at Dove House in the Bogside in 1987.

"We became very good friends and it's very sad to have lost him.”

Colmcille Press, with whom, Mr. Gallagher, worked stated: “With an archive of more than 40000 images, Hugh was, for a generation, a first source of pictures for Guildhall Press, Hive Studio Books and Colmcille Press/Cló Cholmcille. And he was always particularly delighted to cover book launches, loving nothing better than to swap stories with old friends and fellow authors.”

The publisher added: “He also loved to publish and exhibit collages from his extensive archive. You were nobody in Derry until you had appeared in a Gallagher picture spread.”

Mr. Gallagher was a great friend of the Derry Journal, writing and supplying photographs over a number of decades.

A talented writer his short stories often chronicled the Creggan and Rosemount of his youth.

His photographic archive will prove an invaluable resource for future historians seeking insights into the Derry of the 1980s, 1990s, 2000s and 2010s. As his brilliant ‘Derry Down the Years’ series in this newspaper showed, Hugh photographed ‘everybody’ and his work captured an era in the history of this city and its people.

Funeral arrangement for Mr. Gallagher are to follow.