Tributes to folk singer, civil rights campaigner and radical publican Joe Mulheron

The late Joe Mulheron

The Belfast-native was a highly-respected traditional singer and songwriter known throughout Ireland and further afield.

He had been member of the influential, The Men of No Property, a radical folk group active throughout the 1970s which was famous for political songs such as The Bogside Man, The Bogside Doodlebug and Burntollet Bridge Ambush.

A favourite from his repertoire was ‘Bogside Red,’ a song he had composed about the Derry republican socialist ‘Red’ Mickey Doherty, and which he often performed at traditional sessions.

Mr. Mulheron, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76, was also well known as the proprietor of Sandinos Bar.

Derry folk singer Declan McLaughlin commented: “Devastating news to hear that Joe Mulheron, the Man of No Property and owner of the incredible Sandinos Bar in Derry has passed away. A giant of Irish folk music and a friend…RIP Joe.”

Darach MacDonald, the journalist, writer and trade unionist, lamented: “Joe Mulheron has died. The Man of No Property, the Voice of Resistance has fallen silent.

"The folk singer of the North's civil rights movement and the founder of Sandinos in Derry - the best socialist bar in the world - passed away last evening. Joe has gone from us, but his songs of resistance still ring around the hillside. No Pasaran, Vive Sandino, Vice Joe.”

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood stated: “Very sorry to learn of the passing of well known and respected publican and folk singer Joe Mulheron.

"Joe will be sorely missed but remembered fondly. Thinking of Joe’s family and all who knew him at this difficult time.”

The Glasgow folk musician Gary Óg remembered him as an ‘original member of the iconic 'Men of No Property' rebel band and author of many songs of resistance’.

"Joe also founded Sandinos - one of the best bars in Derry, where we have spent many a great night,” he said.