Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller at Playhouse ahead of The Triumph of Art launch in Derry in 2025

Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:29 BST

Turner Prize winner Jeremy Deller will be in conversation with broadcaster Stephen McCauley at a special event in the Playhouse in Derry on Saturday.

From 2pm to 4pm the pair will discuss the importance of music, folklore and the public in Deller’s practice, and why his new commission The Triumph of Art is coming to Derry.

This will be followed by a screening of ‘Everybody in The Place’, Deller’s 2019 film which explores the parallels between dance music culture and social change in the British rave scene.

‘Everybody in the Place’ uses rare and unseen archive materials to map the journey from protest movements to abandoned warehouse raves.

The film joins an A-level politics class that discovers the stories for the first time, viewing the story of acid house from a generation for whom it is already ancient history.

The Playhouse, in partnership with The National Gallery, London, will launch The Triumph of Art in Derry in 2025.

Jeremy Deller, born March 30, 1966), is an English conceptual, video and installation artist.

Much of Deller's work is collaborative; it has a strong political aspect, in the subjects dealt with and also the devaluation of artistic ego through the involvement of other people in the creative process. He won the Turner Prize in 2004 and represented Great Britain at the Venice Biennale in 2013.

Stephen McCauley is a multi award winning broadcaster on BBC Radio Ulster. He won PPI Specialist Music Broadcaster - Gold 2015, IMRO Specialist Music Broadcaster - Silver 2017/2018/2020/2024, ARIA Specialist Music Show - Bronze 2018.

He is the host of The Stephen McCauley Show.

Kevin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at The Playhouse, said: “The Playhouse is delighted to be working with Jeremy again following our involvement in ‘We’re Here Because We’re Here’ in 2018, a project that really captured imaginations in Northern Ireland.

"To be also collaborating with the National Gallery as part of their 200th year alongside creative colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales is really exciting. What an opportunity for 2025 to do something groundbreaking and transformative.”

The Triumph of Art is a live artwork that will first emerge in the city in Spring 2025.

