Twist and Shout as The Beatles tribute band set for Derry’s Millennium Forum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The international tribute band, The Mersey Beatles, will be performing classic Beatles songs at the Millennium Forum, with the hopes of getting the crowd to "Come Together" for a night of music.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just like the real thing, The Mersey Beatles hail from Liverpool where they were the resident Beatles tribute at the world-famous Cavern Club for a decade – playing more than 600 times at the venue where the Fab Four honed their talents in the 1960s.

Since leaving The Cavern Club, the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – have toured the world many times over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking ahead to the Derry show, Steven said: “We cannot wait to take to the stage at the Millennium Forum. It’s an incredible venue and we’ve been looking forward to this show since the day it was booked. Every year we create an all-new show and this year we are delighted to be celebrating the 60th anniversary of not only Shea Stadium but also the brilliant music created by The Beatles in 1965.

the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo).

“It was a year when The Beatles really were at the peak of their pop powers when they created such timeless classics as Help!, Nowhere Man, Day Tripper, We Can Work It Out, In My Life and Yesterday.

“It’s going to be an incredible show and one we know Beatles’ fans will love!”

The Mersey Beatles said they will deliver an all-new show which celebrates The Beatles’ 1965 hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British Beatles Fan Club rated the Mersey Beatles as “the best Beatles tribute band”, and their live shows have also been attended by John Lennon’s own family.

Mark added: “This year’s shows have been really well received, both here and in America where we’ve just played a string of sold-out shows. It’s a real hit-packed celebration of the greatest band of all time, so Derry… go get your tickets now – it’s going to be a brilliant night!”

You can catch The Mersey Beatles in the Millennium Forum on April 15.

Tickets are available from millenniumforum.co.uk or call 028 7126 4455