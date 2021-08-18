Two caravans gutted in Derry fire: ‘We are treating this as suspected arson’ - PSNI

Police officers attend the site on Ballyarnett Road this afternoon after a mobile home was destroyed by fire. DER2133GS – 021

Police received a report of a fire in the Ballyarnett area this afternoon (Wednesday, August 18th), just before 1.45pm.

NIFRS and police attended the scene of the blaze which has resulted in two caravans being completely destroyed.

Inspector Lavery: “While an investigation is underway to establish exactly what happened and the cause of the fire, at this time, we are treating this as suspected arson.

“This was a reckless act and it is fortunate the fire didn’t spread to more caravans and that no one was injured.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 1.30pm-1.45pm and saw any suspicious activity to call us on 101, and quote reference number 928 of 18/08/21.”

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.The Fire & Rescue Service have confirmed that they received the call at 1.43pm this afternoon (Wednesday).

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson has confirmed: “Two appliances from Northland Fire Station are in attendance at the incident.

“Firefighters are currently at the scene of two caravans on fire on the Racecourse Road, Ballyarnett.