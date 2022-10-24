Category winners of all sizes and budgets from each of the 12 regional RICS Awards competed in the Grand Final for the chance to win their respective category. Four new national categories were introduced at this year’s awards - Infrastructure Team of the Year, Environmental Impact, Outstanding Large and Small surveying firm/team. The 10 category winners were announced at the ceremony as well as the overall winner and a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

The judges said that the North West Multi-Modal Transport hub is a “worthy winner” in its category. They said: “This transport hub project covered the restoration and refurbishment of the former Grade B listed Waterside train station in Derry. It delivered a strategic gateway to the North West of Northern Ireland and materially assisted in regenerating the local economy. It encouraged a modal shift from cars to public transport by providing an integrated and convenient service to encourage more active travel.

“The Integrated Design Team appointed by Translink provided an extremely high standard of service to the client with the quantity surveyors acting as an integral part of the team, reviewing costs against budget at every stage.”

The North West Transport Hub in Derry

Commenting on An Chroí Community Hub, judges said: “An Chroí means The Heart in Irish and this excellent and intensively used centre provides ‘cradle to grave’ services to the surrounding community. The judges noted in particular that this centre is playing a significant role in bringing together various parts of the community which in the past has had a troubled history.”