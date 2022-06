Lough Swilly RNLI were paged on Thursday morning at 5.41am by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to assist a fishing vessel situated three nautical miles off Malin Head.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The boat with two people onboard had developed mechanical issues and the crew safely towed it into Malin Pier before returning to Buncana to refuel and make ready for service.

The RNLI has urged anyone who finds themselves in difficulty in or on the water, or who sees someone in trouble, to dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.