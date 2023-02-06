Redcastle Hotel wins 'Ulster Wedding Venue of the Year' and 'Luxury Hotel and Golf Course of the Year'

The hotel won ‘Ulster Wedding Venue of the Year’ at the Irish Wedding Awards and ‘Luxury Hotel and Golf Course of the Year’ at the LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

The rigorous vetting process behind both of these prestigious award ceremonies saw collectively over 100,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors and their subscribers nominate companies for the various award categories, as well as individuals and couples who have gotten married at the venue, based on factors such as quality of service, innovation, experience, sustainability and other areas.

The Irish Wedding Awards held their 5th Awards Ceremony on January 30 in the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport Hotel. The Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel was shortlisted in the finals due to the high number of nominations which they received from the public including past and future wedding couples who have either gotten married at the hotel or have booked the hotel for their weddings. The Irish Wedding Awards encouraged the public to nominate the various hotels through their social media channels. Redcastle Hotel was up against nine other hotels to win in this award category and came out on top.

Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa General Manager Owen McGee said: “The team here are delighted to receive both of these awards which will hopefully bring some attention to the hotel and some new business to Donegal. We pride ourselves on our outstanding warm service, the comfort and style of Redcastle, the wedding team and of course the golf course, coastline and greenery at the hotel’s doorstep. It’s a fabulous hotel with great amenities and awards like this put us in the spotlight so we are most grateful for the win. It's a terrific start to 2023 and we are looking forward to a busy year ahead.

“We currently employ over 140 staff and last year we unveiled part of our €500,000 refurbishment that saw the rooms upgraded. We are now working on our spa and the ballroom so the hotel will continue to improve in 2023 and we will hopefully keep winning awards for the standards here.”

The team at Redcastle have a positive outlook for the hospitality sector for 2023 with bookings off to a good start.

Redcastle Hotel is part of the Harcourt Hotel collection which also includes Titanic Hotel Belfast and Lough Eske Castle, Donegal. Redcastle Oceanfront Golf and Spa Hotel is built on the site of the 18th century Redcastle Estate. The 4-star Redcastle Hotel is an established and popular choice for families, romantic getaways, weddings, golf groups and those exploring Inishowen and Donegal and its waterside location makes it a unique Donegal destination.

For more information, visit www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com.

