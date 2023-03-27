The university has acquired the Mount Royal building on the Northland Road.

Previously owned by Ulster University in the 1990s, it will offer 25 apartments designed and maintained to be a home-from-home for students studying at the city campus.

Located close to the northern edge of the Magee campus, the library, students’ union, gym and transport links, the self-contained one-bedroom apartments will be equipped with a double bed, fully-equipped kitchen, furnished living, dining area and bathroom.

Northland Road, Derry (file picture Google Earth)

As well as on-site communal laundry facilities, each apartment has gas central heating, pay-as-you-use electricity supply and broadband.

Welcoming news of the acquisitions, Amanda Castray, Director of Campus Life said: “Mount Royal provides a great addition to the university’s student accommodation in Derry, offering apartment-style accommodation for individuals, couples and families. Students enjoy the benefits of staying in university accommodation including 24/7 pastoral care and a full social events programme. We are delighted to bring this building back into our accommodation provision and expand the options for students studying and living in this vibrant university city.”

The Mount Royal accommodation will be available for our student residents for the start of the new academic year in September.

Over 900 health science students and 80 Ulster University staff have now relocated from Jordanstown to Magee, resulting in Derry becoming the most integrated third level healthcare training hub anywhere in the UK.

Block MU, Ulster University Derry campus. (Photo: Nigel McDowell/Ulster University)

In Coleraine meanwhile, design work is under way to enhance the Ulster University Students’ Union (UUSU) space and facilities.

Meanwhile in Belfast, the university has recently completed the purchase of the 0.65-acre redevelopment site that was previously home to the Irish News in Donegall Street, alongside its Belfast City Centre campus. The former newspaper premises runs through to the university’s York Lane entrance to its Students’ Union with part of the site of 113 Donegall Street a 3-storey Grade B2 listed building.