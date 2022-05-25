US delegation visits Creggan

Creggan Enterprises was invited by the International Fund for Ireland and the US Consulate to speak to the US Congress delegation - chaired by Rep Richie Neal - alongside cross-community workers from the Northwest Cultural Partnership and the BBI Peace Walls Project.

At the event, hosted by the IFI at Rath Mor, the Congressional visitors heard concerns of increased ‘political and community instability’ in NI and the reality of a growing ‘economic crisis’ in the NW West region.

Conal McFeely, of Creggan Enterprises, said: “The visit is most welcome at this time of great community uncertainty caused by the British Government’s divisive Brexit and legacy proposals which are increasing community tensions and causing great hurt, political instability, and further social and economic disadvantage at this time of great need.”

Pictured at Rath Mor on Wednesday are, from left, Paddy Harte, (IFI), Rachel Mullan (BBI Peace Walls), Rep. Richard Neal (US delegation chair), Conal McFeely (Creggan Enterprises), and Derek Moore (NW Cultural Partnership).

The delegation heard robust commentary from a diverse range of groups who raised the many consequences impacting their community as a result of these issues.

Mr McFeely stressed the importance of reaching out inclusively and of hearing the voices of grassroots organisations which, he said, “inevitably have to deal with the outworking and consequences of these failures of political governance”.

The delegation responded very positively to the discussion and highlighted US commitment to supporting grassroots engagement and development on the island.

They also commended the International Fund for Ireland for its longstanding investment in peacebuilding within marginalised communities.

The US delegation pictured with local representatives during their visit to Creggan.

The delegation also took time out of their tight schedule to speak to a number of Creggan residents who they encountered in the public mall at Rath Mor.