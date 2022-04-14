Vigil to be held in Buncrana to remember Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee
A vigil is to take place in Buncrana this Saturday to remember the lives of Aidan Moffitt and Micheal Snee, who were murdered in Sligo.
The vigil is being organised by local woman Bridgeen Doherty and will take place at the Amazing Grace Viewing Point at 2pm.
Speaking to the Journal, Bridgeen said she was moved to organise the vigil following the heartbreaking deaths of the two men.
Bridgeen, speaking generally about homophobia said: “Growing up I could never understand why ‘gay’ was such a topic not to be discussed, basically and from a young age I was so confused and thought how horrible, as we were brought up to love one another and I could never understand why this was to be kept hush .
“In my teenage years I seen people struggle as in my eyes I seen they could not be themselves and I strived to make sure I or anyone In my life would never make anyone out to be any different especially not when it came to their sexuality or relationships. As an adult I’m so proud of how far we in Ireland have come, I see so many people not hiding or lying to themselves anymore, but we have not come far enough! As much as we have come I still hear and see things towards peoples sexuality which are absolutely horrendous. Why can’t we live and let live, if someone isn’t hurting themselves or anyone else what does it matter, isn’t it better people are happy in their own lives, what is it that still to this day we have people who feel the need to comment and now worse these acts of hate are getting worse! I don’t know if I will ever understand but I hope to live and see as an elderly woman all of this behind us.”
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said it has been a very difficult week for the LGBT community, with a number of incidents that have been ‘distressing.’
She said these are incidents which we ‘thought were behind us’ and reassured people that any crimes motivated by hate, prejudice or discrimination will not be tolerated and she hopes to introduce a Hate Crime Bill in a matter of weeks.
Amazing Grace Viewing Point is at Buncrana Shore Front, near the entrance to Swan Park.