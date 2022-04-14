Vigil to be held in Buncrana to remember Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee

“In my teenage years I seen people struggle as in my eyes I seen they could not be themselves and I strived to make sure I or anyone In my life would never make anyone out to be any different especially not when it came to their sexuality or relationships. As an adult I’m so proud of how far we in Ireland have come, I see so many people not hiding or lying to themselves anymore, but we have not come far enough! As much as we have come I still hear and see things towards peoples sexuality which are absolutely horrendous. Why can’t we live and let live, if someone isn’t hurting themselves or anyone else what does it matter, isn’t it better people are happy in their own lives, what is it that still to this day we have people who feel the need to comment and now worse these acts of hate are getting worse! I don’t know if I will ever understand but I hope to live and see as an elderly woman all of this behind us.”