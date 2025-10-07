Voices unite as Derry’s International Choir Festival celebrates 13 years

The 13th City of Derry International Choir Festival is back from October 22-26, and it's hoping to be the most exhilarating edition yet.

With over 90 choirs from Estonia, France, the Philippines, Nigeria, and all corners of the UK and Ireland descending on the city, this year’s festival promises to transform Derry into a buzzing epicentre of vocal brilliance.

The festival will feature international competitions and community performances in the Millennium Forum and other venues across the city.

This year's festival will be headlined by the Ulster Orchestra, Irish National Opera, The Marian Consort, and French vocal gymnasts Humanophones.

Organisers of the festival said that the non-competitive program is expanding this year, thanks to Gray’s Communications and Arts and Business NI. The festival will be bringing choral music to the streets, shops, hotels, community centres, and churches across the Northwest. For the first time, the Choral Trail extends into Letterkenny, featuring a free open-air performances on Main Street and a community concert in Conwal Parish with Danu Young Women’s Choir, Humanophones, and Conwal Parish Singers.

In partnership with Sing Ireland and Ulster University, the festival hosts educational workshops designed to inspire and develop singers and conductors alike. Aspiring conductors are invited to a unique masterclass led by the internationally renowned Catalan choir director, Josep Vila i Casañas. This special event offers participants the rare chance to conduct the Ulster University Choir.

Primary choirs will enjoy a Big Sing Workshop led by choral educator Laura McFall, while post-primary groups can dive into the world of body percussion and beatboxing with the Humanophones – who will also lead a public workshop on Saturday, October 25.

Festival Manager Fiona Crosbie said: “Our 13th edition showcases an exceptional mixture of musical styles, genres and events, exploring so many aspects of the voice and really celebrating the enjoyment we get from singing together. The incredible engagement that we are seeing year on year at the City of Derry International Choir Festival is testament to how strong the choral music scene is here in the Northwest. It is so encouraging and so exciting. Long may it last!”

Full programme information is available at derrychoirfest.com or follow the Festival on social media for regular updates.