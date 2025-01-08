Void Art Centre seeking new chair and treasurer as Eamonn McCann hands over baton
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The award-winning gallery is also seeking a new Treasurer.
A recruitment process was launched on Tuesday.
"The Chair will have previous experience of governance, strategic planning and organisational development, as well as a track record of leadership in a context relevant to Void.
"We’re particularly interested in a Chair who is passionate about contemporary art practice as well as ecological approaches, with experience of advocacy.
"The new Treasurer will have previous experience of financial management, in particular in a charitable and/or arts context,” the Waterloo Place-based arts hub said in a statement.
Board members will attend four board meetings and the Annual General Meeting (AGM) each year.
To apply, please send the following by Monday, February 10, 2025, 11.59pm to [email protected]:
- A summary CV
- A supporting statement outlining your interest in the role and relevant experience.
- Formats: Written (up to 2 sides of A4), Video and Audio (up to 5 minutes)
- For an informal discussion about the roles please email [email protected]
“Both roles are unremunerated and no expenses are offered for travel to Board meetings. This is standard as per charity law and we understand this will limit some people’s ability to apply. Board terms are three years and trustees can serve a maximum of two terms,” the gallery and arts centre stated.
The Void Arts Centre grew out of (DADA) Derry’s Artists for Derry’s Art when in 2003 a group of local artists determined to create a contemporary art space in the city. It opened its doors in 2005.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.