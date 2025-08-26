'Volunteering with Childline was life-changing' - Derry woman's experience inspires career

Waterside woman, Louise Carnwath, who has recently graduated with a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from Ulster University in Coleraine, has outlined her experience volunteering with Childline which she describes as one of the best things she has ever done.

The 23-year-old, who lives with her parents, young son and three beloved dogs, is asking local people to consider volunteering with the service and describes how doing just two shifts every month can make such a difference to the lives of children and young people when they need it most.

Louise has a busy life having just completed a degree, working part-time in a local bar and also the mother of a young son who is a football fanatic.

After attending Lisneal College, she embarked on her dream course at Ulster University.

Louise Carnwath

She said: “I was over the moon to get into the Psychology course in Coleraine and I enjoyed every minute. In my second year, there was an information session about placement opportunities at Childline Foyle and I thought it sounded exactly like the role I would love and was delighted to be accepted for placement.

"When this came to an end, I really didn’t want to leave, in fact I was buzzing to stay on, so I remained as a volunteer until January this year.

Louise continued: “I must admit I was quite anxious when I started my first shift at the Foyle base because I hadn’t undertaken anything like it before. Honestly, within the first ten minutes my nervousness disappeared because everyone was so welcoming and friendly and I knew, straight away, that I was in a really supportive team”.

“The training is practical and thorough, and I felt very well prepared and supported throughout. The training is held mainly online and consists of one 3½ hr session per week for 12 weeks, this also includes an observation shift which is invaluable as it gives you the opportunity to see experienced volunteers taking calls and chats from children and young people in the Foyle base.

Louise Carnwath, pictured with her parents.

“After two further mentored shifts with experienced team members, I was very excited to get started and it was reassuring to know that there are always practitioners on hand in every shift to support and help with any questions or queries, you never feel alone. As I became more experienced, I was then able to mentor new volunteers – we all support each other in Childline.”

Louise added: “Because of my studying and having a young son, I was really pleased that there was a variety of shifts to choose from. In Childline Foyle the shifts are held mainly during evenings and weekends and ask for a commitment of 26 shifts per year”.

“One of the things that surprised me most was the number of calls about loneliness. It is a huge problem and Childline, as a listening service, gives children and young people the chance to talk about the things that are worrying them. Almost everyone has bad days from time to time but not everyone has someone to listen – that’s when Childline can help”.

“There are also calls and chats about all sorts of issues including depression, abuse, family problems, suicidal thoughts and anxiety about exams. Often, it’s late at night when young people are increasingly anxious as they are on their own and can’t sleep so thankfully they can access Childline 24 hours a day, every day”.

“It can be very difficult for a young person to take the plunge and contact Childline and it’s important to acknowledge just how hard it can be to speak out. Truly, it’s a privilege to listen and reassure and often that’s all that’s needed but if a child is in immediate danger Childline will contact an emergency service when required”.

“Apart from the fact I adored volunteering and doing something practical to help children, I realised that it’s also a great way for students to gain skills which can be invaluable. It can be hard for graduates to find employment immediately after university but the opportunities Childline offers are a brilliant way to build on some much-needed practical experience whether through volunteering or as a placement student”.

“As well the satisfaction of doing something useful and helping people, it’s a great way to meet new people of all ages and backgrounds. While I did have knowledge of psychology no previous experience is required for the role as you will receive full training. I think all that’s needed is to want to help children and young people when they have nowhere else to turn.”

Louise concluded: “I am so glad I completed my placement at Childline Foyle – it was one of the best things I’ve ever done and volunteering with Childline was life-changing. This made me realise that I want to find a career where I can help people and make a difference.”

Childline are currently looking for Volunteer Counsellors at their Foyle base, Exchange House. If you have any questions about volunteering with Childline Foyle or would like to sign up to the next Volunteer Information Session please contact their Volunteer Engagement Lead - Amanda Doherty at [email protected] or sign up for one of our online sessions at: https://join-us.nspcc.org.uk/volunteers/vacancy/8233/description

To contact ChildLine for support, a young person can call 0800 1111 for free, anytime, day or night, or visit Childline.org.uk to use the 1-2-1 online chat or email services. If you are in immediate danger, you should call 999