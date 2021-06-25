Volunteers commemoration in Derry online this weekend

Commenting ahead of the Derry Volunteers commemoration, a spokesperson for the local Republican Graves Association said: “As with all commemorations or events we plan, this will be a dignified and respectful tribute to those volunteers from this city who sacrificed their lives in pursuit of Irish freedom.

“This year, due to the ongoing public health restrictions, the programme for the commemorative weekend will all take place online.

“The annual Book of Remembrance event will take place on Saturday over Zoom when the names of local republicans who have passed away over the course of the last year will be added to the book in a special online ceremony.

“Then on Sunday at 3pm the annual June Volunteers Commemoration will take place on the Derry Sinn Féin Facebook and YouTube platforms. President of Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald will be the main speaker at this event. Later that evening the annual Derry Graves draw will take place.