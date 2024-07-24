Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now is your chance to get out and support your favourite independent retailers by voting for them in this year’s High Street Hero Awards.

It can be any of your favourite Derry locals, from butcher, baker, or barista, they will all be celebrated in this showcase of the brilliant work of independent retailers.

These awards give the people of Derry a chance to celebrate and recognise their local retailers who are going above and beyond to serve the community and ensure that the local high street is still a thriving place to shop and socialise.

Votes can be cast across 12 different categories. Shoppers and customers will be asked to name their favourite convenience store, deli, butcher, off-licence and more. The retailer who receives the most votes will also be named Overall Independent Retailer of The Year.

Last year, Retail NI counted 12,000 votes to determine who was crowned Northern Ireland’s retail elite.

“Independent retail is the lifeblood of communities right across Northern Ireland,” said Glyn Roberts, Retail NI Chief Executive.

Speaking about this year's High Street Heroes in Derry, he said: “Our annual High Street Heroes NI campaign represents the biggest celebration of our thriving local retail sector. Our awards are different - they are a public vote with no judges. It is local consumers deciding who wins.

“This is a massive celebration of the individual businesses that are the beating heart of towns and cities like Derry-Londonderry, and this is your opportunity to make sure your favourite local business is included.

“Whether it’s a local butcher that’s a cut above the rest, or a fashion retailer with exceptional style, it’s time to vote for your favourite now.”

Commenting on this year’s High Street Heroes, Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said: “Our high streets are the lifeblood of local economies, driving prosperity and economic growth in towns and cities across Northern Ireland and providing a much-needed source of local employment. After the shocks of recent years, it is only right that we recognise the extraordinary resilience of businesses on our high streets as engines of the economy. I would encourage everyone to have their say through the High Street Hero awards and ensure that we can celebrate these businesses, both here in Derry and across the North.”

The 13 High Street Hero Award categories are: Best Butcher, Best Coffee Shop, Best Convenience Store Best Deli/Bakery, Best Fashion Retailer, Best Forecourt, Best Generalist Retailer, Best Healthcare Retailer, High Street of the Year, Best Homeware Retailer, Best Off Licence, Best independent retailer employee, Overall Independent Retailer.

Last year Derry independent retailers did not feature on the list of winners, so this is the year to get out and vote for your favourite retailer.

Voting for this year’s Awards is now open and will close at the end of July. Go to https://retailni.com/High-Street-Heroes to cast your vote.