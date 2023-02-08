Watch as a fishing boat turns 180 almost on the spot to dock on Derry's River Foyle

A Small craft weather warning is in place for the coast of Ireland with a yellow warning in place for most of the west of Ireland. Southwesterly winds, veering westerly, are expected to reach force six or higher and was valid from Tuesday at 10pm until Wednesday at 10pm. The small craft warning is also extended from Slyne Head to Bloody Foreland to Strangford Lough until Thursday, February 9 at 5pm.