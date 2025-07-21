Watch: Derry’s Foyle Cup football tournament kicks off

Thousands of young people from across Ireland and beyond have gathered in Derry for the island's biggest youth football tournament, with the 32rd Foyle Cup now under way.

The rain held off as thousands of young footballers alongside coaches and family members paraded through Derry city centre in their team kits on Monday to mark the beginning of the Foyle Cup.

The annual parade commenced at Ulster University's Magee Campus, proceeding via Northland Road, Great James Street, and Strand Road before concluding at Guildhall Square, where Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Ruairí McHugh alongside Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Oliver McMullan officially welcomed the competing teams.

Mayor McHugh said: “As Mayor of this wonderful city, it is an immense privilege to be here today to officially open this vibrant celebration. To all the teams, coaches, and supporters who have travelled from near and far – a special welcome to Derry. We are absolutely thrilled to have you here.

Foyle Cup teams and supporters gather in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney

“The Foyle Cup is more than just a football tournament; it's a beacon of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and international friendship. It's a testament to the power of sport to bring people together, to build bridges, and to create lasting memories.

“To all the young players, I want to say: this is your moment. You've trained hard, you've dedicated yourselves, and now it's time to shine. Play with passion, play with pride, and most importantly, play with respect for your opponents and for the beautiful game itself. Remember that every kick, every pass, every goal, and every save is part of a journey, and the experience you gain here will stay with you long after the final whistle.”

The six-day tournament will be held across the North West, on pitches located in Derry, Strabane, Donegal, and Limavady.

Derry’s Foyle Cup, will host 950 teams from places as far afield as South Africa, Australia, the USA, Canada, Spain, Finland, and across the UK and Ireland.

The George Royal Academy soccer team from South Africa. The first team from the African continent to take part in the Foyle Cup. Photo: George Sweeney

Concluding his welcoming speech, Mayor McHugh said: “Let's embrace the spirit of the Foyle Cup! Let's cheer on these fantastic young people, enjoy the incredible atmosphere, and celebrate everything that makes this city and this tournament so special.

“So, let the games begin, and let the parade fill our streets with joy and excitement! Have a fantastic Foyle Cup 2025.”